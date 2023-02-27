A winter storm that's expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the Cayuga County area will close out a month of local weather extremes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for an area that included southern Cayuga County and all of Onondaga and Seneca counties from 6 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Areas to the east were under a more severe winter storm warning.

In the Cayuga County area, meteorologists predicted 3 to 5 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice, along with winds that could gust as high as 35 mph.

"The combination of snow and some sleet or freezing drizzle mixing in and gusty winds with blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions with slippery roads possible," the NWS said. "The snow will be wet with a high water content ... making shoveling very difficult."

The winter weather system caps a month that has seen average temperatures well above normal, but has also included some bitter cold spells in Auburn, according to the National Weather Service.

February brought two record daily readings: a new low mark of -8 degrees on Feb. 4 and a record high of 68 degrees on Feb. 16.

The month also featured 15 days with low temperatures at or below 15 degrees, along with 10 days in which the high temperature was 45 degrees or higher.

The normal temperature for the full month of February in Auburn is 24.6 degrees, with a normal high of 33.3 and low of 15.9. This year's average February temperature has been 30.1 degrees, with an average low of 20.7 and high of 39.4.

This month-ending storm is adding to a snow total that has tracked well below normal. Through Monday morning, seasonal snowfall in Auburn was at just 36.2 inches, compared with a normal at this point of 88.1 inches.

February's snowfall total in Auburn was at 14.6 inches as of Monday morning, compared with a normal amount of 25.1 inches.

