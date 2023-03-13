A big blast of winter weather is coming to the Northeast, and the Cayuga County-area is expected to take a hit.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for much of upstate New York, including Seneca, Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The warning runs from 6 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

In the Auburn-area, snow accumulations of 9 to 18 inches are predicted in a storm that will bring the start of heavy snowfall overnight, and continue winds gusting as high as 40 mph on Tuesday.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," NWS said Monday. "Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. ... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

