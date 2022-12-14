Winter weather advisory covers Cayuga County area

A storm system expected to move through the Northeast has prompted the National Weather Service to issue winter weather advisories that include all of Cayuga County.

The NWS said a winter weather advisory covering southern Cayuga County runs from 10 a.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected, along with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS said. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ... Snow will be heavy and wet which could bring down branches. Power outages are possible. The highest snow amounts will be across the highest terrain."

An advisory for northern Cayuga County, which also includes neighboring Wayne County, runs from 7 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, with the forecast calling for 2 to 5 inches of snow, a few hundredths of an inch of ice and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

"Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities," the northern Cayuga County advisory said. "Slow down and use caution while driving."

In Onondaga County, a winter weather advisory running from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday is forecasting 2 to 9 inches of snow. Areas to the north and east of Onondaga County, as well as Cortland and Tompkins counties to the south, are under a more severe winter storm warning with maximum forecasted snow accumulations ranging from 7 to 13 inches.

