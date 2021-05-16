Weedsport Central School District

Proposed budget: $20,423,622 ... +0.63%
Estimated tax levy: +0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. $7.6 million capital improvement project
School board candidates (one five-year seat available):
Wendy Bannister
Age: 52
Family: Married; two children, ages 14 and 17
Residence: Brutus
Education: Bachelor of science, information technology, University of Phoenix
Elected office and community service experience: Weedsport Library trustee, president
Top three priorities:
1. First, the continued growth of academic programs. The academic programs are the basis of the curriculum and they need to include all levels of students. We need to ensure that all the students are successful in their academic achievements.
2. Second, the school district needs to be fiscally responsible to the community. Making sure they are utilizing the funds that allow them to keep the forward motion of the goals that have been set.
3. Third, the school district needs to continue its communications with the community. The community needs to be kept informed on the progress of the goals of the district as well as understanding the challenges they face with our ever-changing world.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
My reason for re-election is to continue with my goals I set 2 years ago when I was elected. My passion for learning still exists today and I still believe this starts in our schools, which introduce and develop our children's abilities to learn and explore. These kids are the future, and we must ensure that they have all the resources available to them to evolve into well-rounded adults. That not only means strong academics but also extracurricular programs (i.e., arts, music, sports, clubs, etc.). I am an alumnus of Weedsport Central Schools and I want to continue to support my community with the knowledge and experience that I have acquired in my career as an information security and technology analyst. Technology is growing and changing daily, and these advancements can help make it easier for teachers, students, and parents to collaborate on the progress and direction of our children.