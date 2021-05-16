Weedsport Central School District

3. Third, the school district needs to continue its communications with the community. The community needs to be kept informed on the progress of the goals of the district as well as understanding the challenges they face with our ever-changing world.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

My reason for re-election is to continue with my goals I set 2 years ago when I was elected. My passion for learning still exists today and I still believe this starts in our schools, which introduce and develop our children's abilities to learn and explore. These kids are the future, and we must ensure that they have all the resources available to them to evolve into well-rounded adults. That not only means strong academics but also extracurricular programs (i.e., arts, music, sports, clubs, etc.). I am an alumnus of Weedsport Central Schools and I want to continue to support my community with the knowledge and experience that I have acquired in my career as an information security and technology analyst. Technology is growing and changing daily, and these advancements can help make it easier for teachers, students, and parents to collaborate on the progress and direction of our children.

