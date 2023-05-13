Polling: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 East Brutus St.
Proposed budget: $22,253,678... +4.61%
Estimated tax levy: +1.99%
Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Buy a new school bus at a cost not to exceed $165,000. 2. Proposition to establish a capital reserve.
School board candidates (one five-year seat available):
Colleen Borza
Age: 37
Family: Married; two children, ages 2 and 4
Town of residence: Conquest
Education: Master's degree in healthcare administration from Utica College
Elected office and community service experience: Weedsport Central School Board of Education, 9 years: BOCES Board of Education, 7 years; Other community service has included: SS Peter & John Episcopal Church Food Kitchen, Girl Scouts volunteer, Leadership Planned Giving Board at Auburn Community Hospital Member, and IGNITE Board of Trustees.
Top three priorities:
1. Academics
2. Safety
3. Fiscal Responsibility
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I originally chose to run for the board of education to provide insight as a community member looking to settle into the community and raise a family. As an alumni of the district it has been important to continue to restore the values Weedsport has taught, but to help navigate us into the future on what families are looking for when choosing a district for their child's academic success.