Weedsport Central School District

Proposed budget: $20,295,324 ... -3.2%
Estimated tax levy: +2.0%
Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition to purchase one school bus at a cost not to exceed $120,000. 2. Proposition to allow the district to collect $83,096 on behalf of the Weedsport Public Library.
School board candidates (one five-year seat open):
Norman J. Chirco
Age: 58
Family: Married; four children, ages 15-26
Residence: Weedsport
Education: I have a juris doctor from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Elected office and community service experience: I have served for 25 years on the school board, chairman of Weedsport Zoning Board of Appeals for 20 years, member of Lions Club and various organizations
Top three priorities:
1. First and foremost the school district must concern itself with the education of its students.
2. Second it must concern itself with being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers.
3. Third the school must understand that it is the cornerstone of any community. The school is important socially, educationally and as a public place which stands for the safety of students and its availability to programs which benefit students.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I decided to run for the school board in 1995 when I had two very young children. At that time I wanted to be intricately involved in not only the education of my children but also the children of our community. It became readily apparent to me that the education of its students defined the perception and viability of a community. I believe there is no higher service than to volunteer one’s time to the education of its youngest residents. Additionally, it was equally important to try to remain fiscally responsible while maintaining an excellent educational opportunity. Finally, I thought my skills as an attorney could assist the school district with complicated issues. All of those issues were important then and are equally important today. In closing, I would like to thank the residents of Weedsport for allowing me to experience one of the great privileges of my life to be a member of the school board and I would appreciate the support of those residents for one more term.
