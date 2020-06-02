Weedsport Central School District

I decided to run for the school board in 1995 when I had two very young children. At that time I wanted to be intricately involved in not only the education of my children but also the children of our community. It became readily apparent to me that the education of its students defined the perception and viability of a community. I believe there is no higher service than to volunteer one’s time to the education of its youngest residents. Additionally, it was equally important to try to remain fiscally responsible while maintaining an excellent educational opportunity. Finally, I thought my skills as an attorney could assist the school district with complicated issues. All of those issues were important then and are equally important today. In closing, I would like to thank the residents of Weedsport for allowing me to experience one of the great privileges of my life to be a member of the school board and I would appreciate the support of those residents for one more term.