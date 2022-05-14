Weedsport Central School District

Weedsport Central Central School District

Polling: Noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Weedsport Junior-Senior High School, 2821 E. Brutus St., Weedsport

Proposed budget: $21,272,020 ...+4.2%

Estimated tax levy: +1.8%

Tax cap: Below cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition for the approval to purchase a new school bus at a cost not to exceed $140,000. 2. Proposition for the Weedsport Public Library to spend an additional $87,186 in 2022-23.

School board candidates (one five-year seat available):

Renee Munn

Age: 42

Family: Married; two children, ages 10 and 12

Residence: Brutus

Education: Master's degree in education, Cortland State University; currently enrolled at Oswego State University for my certificate of advanced Study in school building and district leadership

Elected office and community service experience: I have been serving on the BOE for Weedsport the past 5 years. I have coached Little League Softball for the past 5 years and I have also coached for 2 years for Twin County Soccer. I have been an active member of the Weedsport APT for the past six years

Top three priorities:

1. Continuing to strengthen and improve academic programming for ALL students

2. Supporting and providing faculty and staff with professional development and the resources they need to improve instruction for students

3. Providing mental health and social/emotional needs for students; Focus on long term fiscal sustainability.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I am a teacher at Union Springs Central School District for the past 17 years. I have great knowledge and understanding of the components an excellent educational program needs. I have been working diligently the past 5 years with my fellow BOE members to improve the technology, improve reading programs, improve student classroom furniture, and increasing social emotional support for students. We have currently identified the need to improve our math curriculum, strengthen intervention structures for struggling learners, and increase academic offerings for advanced students. It is imperative that we also focus on our district's long term finances as our enrollment is decreasing.

