Weedsport Kartway opens gates, Montgomery wins 25 PRO Clone 260 race
RACING

Weedsport Kartway opens its gates for the 25 PRO Clone 360 race on Sunday, and Thomas Montgomery emerged to win the $1,000 prize.

Positioned seventh in the lineup, Montgomery picked up his third career A-Main win at The Short Port.

Rounding out the top five, in order, were Missy Bootes, David Hackett Jr., Nick McGill and Richard Murtaugh.

Owen Bird continued his winning ways in the junior ranks at Weedsport, making a late pass on Logan Crisafulli to win the $250 prize for the PRO Jr. Unrestricted A-Main race.

Weedsport's youngest junior division, the Jr. Red Clone, was won by Levi Herriven. Jr. Purple Clone was claimed by Parker Allen.

Weedsport Kartway returns to action Sunday, Aug. 30 for the second round of the Super Kart Series. For full schedules, go to weedsportspeedway.com.

