Week 1 Preview: Top-five matchup and Tide's new quarterback

No team has lost its opening game and reached the Bowl Championship Series title game or the College Football Playoff.

Something to keep in mind when watching No. 3 Clemson play No. 5 Georgia in the biggest game of the opening weekend of the season.

Tigers-Bulldogs is one of five games matching teams in the AP Top 25 on Saturday, the centerpiece of a long Labor Day weekend of college football.

The Big Ten decided to embrace early season conference games this year like never before, and the result is two ranked matchups (No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Indiana and No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin) plus both of last season's division winners (No. 4 Ohio State and Northwestern) opening up.

There are also a plethora of intriguing games with neither team ranked such as Texas Tech vs. Houston, West Virginia at Maryland and Louisville-Mississippi on Monday night.

New starting quarterbacks will debut at powerhouse programs such as No. 1 Alabama, Ohio State, No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 9 Notre Dame.

Let the fun begin!

BEST GAME

Georgia vs. Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina