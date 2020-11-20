Week 12: Big Ten unbeatens, Bedlam and Lawrence returns

One of Gundy's two victories against the Sooners came when he had the higher ranked team and another came when Oklahoma State was unranked.

The Sooners enter on a four-game winning streak, having scored 62 points in each of their last two games — albeit against Texas Tech and Kansas.

If Oklahoma State can ride its stingy defense to a victory, it will be in a strong position to reach the Big 12 title game. If the Sooners win, the Big 12 race will be bedlam.

HEISMAN WATCH

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Lawrence hasn't played in a while. He missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19, including the Notre Dame game, and then Clemson had a week off before playing at Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles have hit rock bottom so this isn't really the type of game that will swing the Heisman race, but just having Lawrence back in the mix seems significant. The 'Noles are definitely a stat-padding opponent at this point.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3-0 — No. 20 Southern California will try to start 3-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2006 when the Trojans visit Utah. USC has lost three straight in Salt Lake City.