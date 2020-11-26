Week 13: Notre Dame-N Carolina; Iowa St-Texas top game menu

The jockeying for position begins in earnest now that the first College Football Playoff rankings are out.

Among the four teams at the top, only Notre Dame (No. 2 CFP) is expected to face a strong challenge this week.

Alabama (No. 1) hosts Auburn in the Iron Bowl rivalry, Clemson (No. 3) is at home against Pittsburgh and Ohio State (No. 4) visits Illinois. All three are favored by at least 24 points.

Notre Dame, looking to make the playoff for the second time in three years, will put its defense to the test against a North Carolina offense that's scored at least 56 points in three games.

Notre Dame is allowing 16.6 points per game, fourth-best among Power Five teams. Under defensive coordinator Clark Lea, the Irish have held 31 of 34 opponents to 30 points or fewer.

North Carolina (No. 19) features the prolific Sam Howell at quarterback and the 1-2 punch of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams at running back. The Tar Heels have gained 500 yards in six straight games for the first time in at least 50 years.

BEST GAME

No. 15 Iowa State at No. 20 Texas