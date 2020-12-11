Week 15: Buffs need win, USC loss to reach Pac-12 title game

A weekend devoid of drama appears to be setting up in college football unless you're Colorado.

Southern California (4-0, 4-0) can lock up a spot in the Pac-12 championship game if it beats crosstown rival UCLA on Saturday even if Colorado beats Utah to remain undefeated in the Pac-12 South.

Colorado (4-0, 3-0) has had two games canceled by COVID-19; the Trojans lost one game to the virus, the one against the Buffaloes.

If CU and USC win this weekend, the Trojans would go to the title game based on the tiebreaker that gives the nod to the team with the higher College Football Playoff ranking. The Trojans are No. 15 and the Buffs are No. 21.

So if you're a Colorado fan, you're cheering hard for the Buffs in the morning and, if they win, for the Bruins at night.

Top-ranked Alabama is the only team among the top four in the CFP rankings playing this week, and the Crimson Tide are a 31-point favorite at Arkansas.

Notre Dame and Clemson are idle until they meet next Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Championship game.