Week 4 Preview: FSU-Miami has King in spotlight; SEC begins

The stakes have not recently been what they used to be for the Florida State-Miami rivalry, but the Seminoles and Hurricanes usually put on a good show.

Before Miami won easily last year, the 'Canes and 'Noles played five straight games decided by five points or fewer.

A pandemic-altered college football season has helped put FSU-Miami in the spotlight again this weekend. The 12th-ranked Hurricanes (2-0) are hosting ESPN's "College GameDay," and for the second straight week playing in primetime.

Florida State (0-1) will play without coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Southeastern Conference also kicks off Saturday, putting three of the power five conferences in play.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 are still at least a month away, but the college football menu is starting to fill up.

BEST GAME

No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn

Big football games involving Kentucky are starting to become more typical in the SEC. The Wildcats have one of the best offensive lines in the country and could qualify as a dark horse in an East Division race that has No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida as favorites.