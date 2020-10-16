Week 7: Georgia-Alabama in spotlight; schedule disrupted

The COVID-19 pandemic is packing a punch in college football this week, nowhere harder than in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama coach Nick Saban might not be on the sideline when the No. 2 Crimson Tide hosts No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in perhaps the biggest game of the season. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Unless he has three subsequent negative tests over three days, he will be unable to leave isolation.

LSU's game at No. 10 Florida and Vanderbilt's visit to Missouri also have been postponed.

Two other games involving Top 10 teams also are off: No. 7 Oklahoma State at Baylor and No. 8 Cincinnati at Tulsa.

FIU-Charlotte and Southern Miss-UTEP in Conference USA were postponed, as was the matchup between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, which hurriedly scheduled a replacement home game against independent Massachusetts.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 North Carolina all are double-digit favorites as they look to stay unbeaten in the ACC. The Tigers head to Georgia Tech, the Irish host Louisville and the Tar Heels visit Florida State.

BEST GAME

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama