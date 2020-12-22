Welcome back, NBA: Here's 10 things to know about the season

ALL OR NOTHING

The Miami Heat are either going back to the NBA Finals or missing the playoffs entirely.

That is, if the trend from the last seven seasons holds true.

Starting with San Antonio's loss in the 2013 finals, teams that lost the title series one year either go back to it the following year or completely miss the postseason. Of the last seven runners-up: The Spurs won the 2014 title, the Heat missed the 2015 playoffs, Cleveland won the title in 2016, Golden State won the title in 2017, the Cavaliers lost the finals in 2018 and missed the playoffs in 2019, and the Warriors missed the playoffs last season.

MILESTONE 3

Sometime in the coming days — possibly as early as Wednesday, more likely during the Christmas games Friday — someone will make the 500,000th 3-pointer in NBA history, including regular-season and playoff games.

There have been 499,549 made 3's in NBA history. At last season's pace of made 3's, with teams combining for almost 25 per game, the 500,000th would come during the matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas night.