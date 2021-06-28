Welcome back, Wimbledon: Slam returns to rain, fans, upsets

"It was just very, very nice to be back in a situation where you felt an amazing crowd," Keys said, "even if they were cheering, obviously, for my opponent and wanted her to win. It was just so nice to have energy and people who are excited to watch tennis."

The coronavirus still looms over the event.

Fans must wear masks around the grounds (although not while watching a match) and show proof they either are fully vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the past six months. All players and their entourages have to stay at one London hotel, where they take regular tests and are subject to contact tracing.

Britain's only seeded woman in singles, No. 27 Johanna Konta, was forced to withdraw Sunday night because she must self-isolate for 10 days after one of her team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The top-seeded Djokovic got off to a slow start in his bid for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon.

It would have been so easy — so understandable, even — for Draper to be fazed by the moment and the opponent, the setting and the stakes, right away. This was his Grand Slam main draw debut, after all. But he stole the first break to lead 2-1 and wound up taking that set by saving 7 of 7 break points.