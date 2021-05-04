Welcome to Top 10, Melo: Elite NBA scoring list adds Anthony

A starter his entire career, he is coming off the bench now, playing a supporting role to younger stars, players who still look up to him, such as Damian Lillard.

"Being in the top 10 in a really special accomplishment," Lillard said. "For him, it's probably a little more special. A lot of people counted him out and tried to finish him."

During his time with the Trail Blazers, Anthony has passed nine players on the career scoring list.

He knocked off Alex English, Kevin Garnett, John Havlicek and Paul Pierce last season. He has taken down Tim Duncan, Dominique Wilkins, Oscar Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon and now Hayes this season.

Next up for Anthony: Moses Malone at 27,409 points.

Melo's got a good chance at catching him, too, by the end of the regular season.

"For Melo to be out a year and come back makes it even more remarkable," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "I always appreciate greatness, whether it's a player I'm coaching or coaching against. Melo is a great player. He's a Hall of Fame player."