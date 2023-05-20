Wells
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Residents in Cayuga County-area school districts went to the polls Tuesday to vote on budgets, propositions and elect board of education members.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Three people were transported to a hospital following a crash between an SUV and a Southern Cayuga school bus Thursday afternoon.
Cayuga County has joined a growing list of upstate New York counties to declare a state of emergency related to New York City's plans to reloc…