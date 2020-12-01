Wentz, offense struggle again in another Eagles loss

"I can be better early," Wentz said. "Slow starts are frustrating."

Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying the team needed to "stay aggressive." Wentz's pass went straight to Seattle's Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.

"I'll take the blame," Goedert said. "I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much."

Philadelphia used its 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks hasn't played this season following surgery on his Achilles.

Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.

"We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts," Pederson said. "We haven't had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don't make excuses for it. We have to get better."

The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record but they're only a half-game behind the Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful NFC East.

"I'm frustrated. I hate losing," Wentz said. "But the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that. We're looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people."

