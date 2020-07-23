Werenski leads 3M Open; Johnson WDs after 78

At the end of his first nine, Johnson started the 599-yard, dog-leg 18th hole with a solid drive off the tee. With 209 yards to get to the flag, he used his 6-iron for a shot — "perfect," he said — that was swallowed up in the pond just short of the rough.

"Hit it right at it and never once did I think it was going to go in the water," said Johnson, who did mention his back during a brief post-round interview.

His next two tries met the same fate. Three penalty strokes later, Johnson finally landed his ball on the green for a tap-in putt and a quadruple-bogey nine on the scorecard.

"Kind of the same last week. I just struggled with my iron play, and that makes it difficult," he said.

Watney, who was the first tour player to test positive for the coronavirus, at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, failed to make the cut two weeks ago at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio, after a two-round score of 150.