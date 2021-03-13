Westwood leads at Sawgrass, gets another shot at DeChambeau

So does DeChambeau, going for his third victory this season.

He can't blast away at Sawgrass because of the bending tree-lined fairways and water hazards. But his power still comes in handy. With his tee shot buried in deep rough right of the 18th fairway, some 210 yards away, he ripped an 8-iron to just short of the green and set up his chance at par. DeChambeau twice pumped his powerful arms when it dropped.

"You've got to make those to win tournaments," he said. "I didn't want to leave a sour taste in my mouth."

Westwood has been around long enough to know that even with recent history of Bay Hill, DeChambeau is not the only one that figures to stand in his way, especially on a troublesome course like Sawgrass.

Saturday was evident of that.

Justin Thomas started the third round seven shots behind, opened with four straight birdies and then hit a 5-iron that stopped inches away on the par-5 16th that left him a tap-in eagle. He shot 64 and was three shots behind, along with Doug Ghim, who is making his debut in The Players.