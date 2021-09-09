What makes Novak Djokovic great? Shots, yes, but also mind

The latest to stand across the net from Djokovic was No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Like Djokovic's previous two opponents at Flushing Meadows, Berrettini grabbed the 77-minute opening set. Like in Djokovic's previous two matches — and six others at Slams this season when he dropped one or two sets to start — he won, as Berrettini faded to a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 defeat.

It brought to mind what former player Andy Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open champion who went 5-4 against Djokovic from 2007-12 when their careers overlapped, tweeted a couple of days earlier: "First he takes your legs ……. Then he takes your soul."

So which is tougher to overcome against Djokovic, the prowess of his body or his mind?

"A little bit of both. Even if you see him get flustered, he can get ... in his zone. That's something that, over time, he's created. You feel that from the other side of the net," Berrettini said. "From a physical standpoint, I feel like I can play at a high level, but it almost seems like he doesn't get fatigued. It's kind of like he says, 'OK, bring it. Tired? I can stay here for three or four days.' That's the sensation."

Berrettini is all too familiar with that sensation.