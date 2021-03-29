What's ahead? NFL owners to meet about upcoming season

Just how expansive those changes will be is uncertain. By early April, clubs with new coaches — this year, the Jaguars, Texans, Jets, Chargers, Eagles, Lions, Falcons — normally are meeting with players before the entire league begins OTAs. All of that occurred remotely until training camp last year.

"I'm not that concerned about it, honestly," new Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "If there was a concern, it would be strength and conditioning, that part of it, and your guys working together a little bit. But if that's the case, you give them a plan and you keep tabs on them and make sure they're staying on top of what they need to do.

"But listen, we're not going to use that as an excuse for us. If we can't start until training camp, then you know what, we'll be ready to go and we'll hit the ground running and we'll get what we need to get out of it and adapt as fast as possible."

League and union research has revealed that the games with the most injuries are in the preseason. Dropping one exhibition, the NFL believes, removes the most vulnerable game for players and replaces it with a week of regular-season practices and a game.