What's behind the looming Hollywood strike?

WHO ELSE SUPPORTS THE IATSE DEMANDS?

Social media support has been significant and many prominent people in the film industry have spoken out in support of the crews, like Octavia Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Jane Fonda and Katherine Heigl. On Monday, the Directors Guild of America issued a statement of solidarity too, signed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Barry Jenkins, Ron Howard, Ava DuVernay and Lesli Linka Glatter. Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), and 118 Senators and members of the House have also sent a letter to the AMPTP urging good faith negotiations.

IS A STRIKE INEVITABLE?

No, and leadership on both sides have said they would like to avoid it if possible. On Tuesday, the IATSE and the AMPTP resumed negotiations.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THEY DO STRIKE?

With 60,000 workers covered under the expired agreements, most productions would have to shut down in the U.S., including network shows and Netflix productions. But not all are affected: The IATSE contracts for "pay tv," including HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax and BET, don't expire until Dec. 31, 2022 so those will keep going. Same goes for commercials and low budget productions, which also have different agreements.