Will athletes' new college cash flow impact team chemistry?

Ohio State freshman Jack Sawyer already has a new truck thanks to an endorsement deal under new rules that allow him to profit from the use of his name, image or likeness.

If any of the defensive end's teammates are jealous of Sawyer's relationship with actor Mark Wahlberg's auto dealership, they are so far keeping it to themselves.

"I think it's great that guys are able now to go out, get these deals and get these things that they wouldn't have been without NIL," said offensive lineman Luke Wypler, using the now-familiar abbreviation for the new form of athlete compensation. "Even like Jack's truck and all those kind of things, I think those are great. I think that only promotes that it's Buckeye Nation that these people around Columbus will help you and try to give you things and try to make you better."

The money has been flowing since the NCAA lifted its ban on NIL money July 1. Many deals are modest but some athletes have inked deals with substantial money; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has a deal approaching seven figures, according to his own coach.

There is some concern the sudden wealth might widen the divide between the haves and have nots and disrupt one of the most important intangles in sports: team chemistry.