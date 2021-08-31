Will New York extend eviction protections?

ALBANY — New York's Legislature will convene for a special session Wednesday to potentially extend the state's moratorium on evictions, put in place to protect tenants and property owners who fell behind on their rent or their mortgage because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The moratorium was set to expire at the end of the day Tuesday. Lawmakers expect to return midday Wednesday to address the issue, according to spokespeople for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, and for Republicans in the state Assembly.

If lawmakers decide to extend the moratorium, they will have to change how it works. In an Aug. 12 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court nixed part of the moratorium that allowed tenants to pause eviction proceedings simply by filing a form declaring they'd had a pandemic-related hardship.

Months ago, lawmakers had expected New York wouldn't still need an eviction moratorium this fall because the state approved a $2.4 billion fund expected to help as many as 200,000 households late on their rent.

But New York has only released a small percentage of that money so far: $200 million as of Aug. 23. Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to get the money out more quickly.

Here's a look at what tenants and landlords should expect going forward: