Williams urges herself to erase deficit at French

PARIS — Even a 23-time Grand Slam champion needs to remind herself now and then how to play winning tennis.

Serena Williams employed verbal motivation to help her recover from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

Yelling, "C'mon," and, "Move your feet," Williams started dominating again with big serves and crushed returns that the 50th-ranked Collins had no answer for.

"That felt really good for me," Williams said. "Things were not going my way. Its not like she gave me those games. I had to earn it and turn it around. That was really positive for me going into the next match.

"I needed to find me, know who I am," Williams added. "Nobody is Serena out here. It's me. It's pretty cool."

The turnaround was also evidenced in Collins' body language and conversations with herself. The Floridian, who grew up emulating the Williams sisters and playing on public courts just like they did, let her racket drop from her hands and then kicked it away in frustration after missing one particularly important shot.