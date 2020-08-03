Wilner: NFL opt outs should not have doubts, deadlines

"It's a lot of players opting out," Clark says. "You go back and you think about it, everybody is going through different things. I know a lot of guys have kids and all that kind of stuff. I don't know how that feels yet, I don't have any kids. My family, they're pretty healthy. A lot of guys are just living in different situations. They got a lot of people living with them and they don't want to bring that stuff to their kids and to their loved ones. I totally understand that.

"That's just the crazy part about it. You just don't know, man. You don't know what somebody else is going through."

What all sports are going through, from those that have had successful restarts such as NASCAR and the PGA Tour to the struggles of MLB, is an unprecedented level of uncertainty. Pro football is at the very beginning of a journey whose outcome in some ways is dependent on forces it can't control.

And no coach or player can ever be comfortable with that.

Given the requirements of the sport, then, as well as the unpredictability of the coronavirus, should there even be an opt-out deadline?

Rams coach Sean McVay notes the "different approaches" for each player, and the need for each team to "have that clear, open and honest dialogue with those guys." He's correct — that's essential.