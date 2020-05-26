Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host remote ESPYS

Shortly before the U.S. shut down because of the coronavirus, the show suffered a blow when longtime executive producer Maura Mandt died unexpectedly at age 53 on Feb. 28.

"I wish we could have done this show together because she would have a really interesting perspective on how we're doing this," said Smith, who worked with Mandt at her production company. "This is the first one of its kind. Maura's signature will always be on this show."

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Pat Tillman Award for Service and Jimmy V Award for Perseverance are among the honors to be presented. But there won't be the usual long acceptance speeches read off the teleprompter.

The producers hope to show the winners getting a call informing them of the honor at the same time the audience finds out. That involves colluding with family and team members to lure them to a video screen at the appropriate moment.

"We really love this sort of pure reaction," Smith said. "We found ways to really be able to capture it."

The ESPYs are typically defined by viral moments rather than viewers remembering who won what. Without a live show, Smith said he still aims to mine those nuggets.