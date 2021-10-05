Wily veterans Wainwright, Scherzer meet in NL wild-card game

It's just the second winner-take-all game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus. Wainwright is 40; Scherzer is 37.

Both pitchers hardly represent the over-the-hill gang. They're fit and bring an intensity to the hill that rivals any of their younger teammates.

"I'm still a pretty young fella," Wainwright insists.

Wainwright said he felt "way older" a few years ago, causing him to change his diet and eliminate gluten, sugar, dairy and processed foods for a while. He changed his workout and conditioning programs, too.

"If you buy into the fact that you're old, then you are," he said. "I don't still try to touch the ceiling in the weight room every single day like I used to, but occasionally you need to do that to keep yourself young. It's that fine line of staying young but also staying smart, trying to balance that."

Scherzer admits his diet isn't the greatest, although he, too, tries to avoid sugar.

"I can't say I've made too many changes," he said. "To me, it's just listen to your body. Train the hardest you can to where your body is at."

The two have squared off once before in the postseason.