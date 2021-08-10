Win on Sunday, sell on Monday still a goal for automakers

"You saw what Henry Ford used Sweepstakes for — for marketing and notoriety and innovation and technical learning and he formed a successful business from it," said Mark Rushbrook, global director at Ford and head of Ford Performance Motorsports. "The core of that still holds through time from that point to where we are today for the same reasons and effectively."

There's still an important competitive element, as noted by David Salters, who last October was named president of Honda Performance Development.

HPD leads all Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America, and Salter pointed to the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio in July when Josef Newgarden in a Chevrolet edged Colton Herta in a Honda for the pole by 0.0031 seconds.

"You can find out where you are as a company, every qualifying session and at the end of every race," Salter said. "Between two human beings, two different powertrains, between people setting up chassis in different ways, and somehow one got it quicker in the blink of an eye.

"We begin to sweat when that happens. We go back and look at the data and try to analyze where the differences are, and then we bring that into our business."