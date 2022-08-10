Wineries adapt to changing times

GENEVA — Facebook users no doubt saw all the humorous posts about wine drinking during the pandemic.

There’s more than a little truth to them. Wine — and alcohol sales in general — were up during the worst of covid.

Stress played a role, say health experts, while Kim Aliperti, co-owner of Billsboro Winery in Geneva, said there’s another reason wineries did so well for the past couple of years: There just wasn’t much else to do.

“I know my alcohol consumption went up,” she said. “People were cooped up.”

Online sales jumped significantly, she said, and when wineries were finally allowed to reopen after the state shutdown, people flocked to the Finger Lakes Region’s many wineries.

Business was so good at one point last summer at Billsboro that Aliperti and husband, co-owner Vinny, ran out of reds and had to look for substitutes, first at a local winery.

“He (the winery owner) couldn’t keep up,” she said, adding that they eventually found a substitute red from a Niagara region winery.

“It (the pandemic) brought us a lot of new customers who drove up for the past two years,” she admitted. “That was great for everybody, great for the region.”

Wineries had to make changes to comply with state restrictions placed on visits. They dropped the traditional belly-up-to-the bar routine and moved to table seating and reservations. This was so popular, said Aliperti, that they had to politely ask guests enjoying their time to exit so they could seat the next group.

At one point Billsboro had to suspend accepting any new wine club memberships to ensure current members were served.

Scott Osborne, co-owner of Fox Run Vineyards, said they experienced a similar boom in business.

“2020 and 2021 were very interesting years and an anomaly compared to previous years,” he said.

While in the past some wine lovers might have gone to Tuscany, Bordeaux, Napa or other famous wine regions, they instead hopped in the car and traveled to the Finger Lakes during covid, Aliperti surmised.

She believes with pandemic measures mostly gone, life has returned somewhat to “normal.” That includes travel.

“People are finally getting on planes again,” she said. “Everybody’s feeling the crunch on their pocketbooks (from inflation), but I think people are confident to go somewhere. We went on a trip this year.”

A host of other Finger Lakes region wineries contacted by the Finger Lakes Times did not respond to requests for comment, but Kyle Anne Pallischeck, director of the Geneva-based Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, said the stories of Billsboro and Fox Run have played out across the region.

“It was definitely a different story for wineries through covid,” she said.

But the numbers for 2022 are looking more like 2019, Osborne said, and Aliperti concurred, although she added Billsboro is still up over the last two years.

Changes at tasting rooms likely to remain

However, Pallischeck said the “redesign of the hospitality program” adopted during covid has largely remained.

“There’s no point in changing back,” she said, noting that some wineries are adding bar service back while retaining table seatings. Aliperti said Billsboro is among them.

The big buses packed with sometimes drunken and unruly people went away during the pandemic and they’re not likely to return, Pallischeck explained.

It’s something the region’s wineries had been looking to end anyway, she noted.

“I have seen incredibly bad behavior from all types of people,” she said. “The goal is not to get people blasted.”

While some wineries have reopened their bars, she said, most have increased the price of tastings, which generally now involve selecting a flight of wines, much like breweries.

The change has actually improved wine sales, because the smaller groups are likely to walk away with a bottle or two and maybe join the particular winery’s club, Pallischeck explained.

“We changed everything, but it was for the better,” Aliperiti said.

And while no one wishes for another pandemic, Pallischeck said Finger Lakes wineries were able to put their products before a lot of new faces, given the region’s relatively short drive from a number of large cities in the Northeast.

“We’ve been in this business for 15 years and there are ups and downs,” Aliperti said. “It was crazy in 2020 and 2021. This is a correction year.”