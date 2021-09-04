Winless Harvick, Hamlin still have a chance at Southern 500

Hamlin put himself in position for victories several times this season, finishing with 13 top-fives. It left him seeded seventh and confident he can again make his way into the final four when the season closes at Phoenix in two months.

"Things haven't fallen our way," Hamlin said. But "we're not going to continue to be up front and not win races. That's going to be a very short-lived story."

The rest of the field will have a difficult time surpassing Larson. He is one of the top contenders for the series championship after a resurgent performance in his first year with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson has won five times and has 18 top-five finishes.

Larson believes he's got the consistency necessary to win a championship.

"Even when we weren't winning, we were still up front and that's what you've got to do these next 10 weeks," Larson said.

Things to watch at the Southern 500:

WHO'S THE FAVORITE?: Kyle Larson is a 3-1 favorite to take the Southern 500, according to FanDuel. Martin Truex Jr., the winner of Darlington's May race, is second at 11-2. Two-time series champ Kyle Busch is 13-2 while Denny Hamlin is 8-1 and defending NASCAR champion Chase Elliott is 19-2.