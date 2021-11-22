Winter weather advisory covers all of Cayuga County

The first significant snowfall event of the season is predicted for the Cayuga County area Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for all of Cayuga County, with predictions of 4 to 7 inches of lake effect snow in the most persistant bands in northern Cayuga County and 3 to 5 inches in southern Cayuga County.

The advisories run from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. for northern Cayuga County and 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. for Southern Cayuga County.

"Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities," NWS said.

Visit auburnpub.com/weather for the latest alerts, forecast and radar, and sign up for our weather newsletter at auburnpub.com/newsletters.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 3