Winter weather advisory covers part of Cayuga County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory into Saturday afternoon for an area of central New York that includes the southern half of Cayuga County.

The NWS advisory runs through 2 p.m. Saturday and includes the lower half of Cayuga County, all of Onondaga County and areas to the east and south.

A combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain are creating slippery road conditions, especially in higher terrains. The weather service said sleet and snow accumulations of an inch and trace ice accumulations are expected before conditions improve later in the afternoon.

"Watch out for icy roads," NWS said. "Slow down, allow extra time to reach your destination. This is especially true if traveling through the higher elevations or on back rural roads in central New York and northeast Pennsylvania."

