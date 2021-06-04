2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $124,900

Lakeland cape cod in Solvay school district with solvay electric! Finished attic with walk in closet along with the partially finished basement offer more living space or in law suite. Featuring a double driveway, beautiful front yard, meticulous landscaping, and a relaxing front porch that immediately welcomes you home. Newer windows, furnace, AC and stainless steel appliances make this move-in ready yet still allows for your personal touch. Minutes away from township 5 and fairmount plaza for shopping, entertainment and easy access to freeways. This gem awaits new owner! Delayed showings until Wed 5/19 10am, no negotiations until Sun 5/23 12noon, any offers to be reviewed Sun afternoon. View More