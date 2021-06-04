2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $139,900

Carefree living in an upscale Townhouse. Upon entry you'll enter the foyer and enjoy the open floor plan with half bath, and kitchen. Dining and living room merge together to create a joint space, with sliders to the private deck. Convenient access to the attached garage off the kitchen. All kitchen appliances with washer & dryer included. Upper level features two large bedrooms and a main bathroom. The master bedroom includes a large closet, and overlooks the backyard. The second bedroom has full walk in closet. The main bathroom is located at the top of the stairs with a linen closet. Basement is partially finished with opportunities for an office, school space, exercise space, family room or guests. Minutes to all major highways and amenities Fairmount has to offer. The townhouse is located in the desired West Genesee School District. Do not hesitate to schedule your showing today! View More