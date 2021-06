Move in condition ranch. Tucked into a secluded lot surrounded by woods and a small creek. Spacious kitchen features new countertops and back splashes. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Many recent improvements included a mud room, updated bathroom, finished basement with family room and guest room. Two new decks for outdoor relaxing. Barn has workshop area and extra storage space. Square footage includes the mudroom, but not the basement finished space. View More