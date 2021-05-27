3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $219,000

This house is a real charmer! If you are looking for curb appeal - look no further. This two story cottage with amazing Owasco Lake views is ready to be yours. The home is nestled in its well maintained half acre lot with mature trees and privacy! The lovely tumbled paver walk leads you to your covered front porch. As you enter the home you will find character and charm with solid wood doors and original hardware. The main level has a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter space. A large great room with bay window and wood burning fire place. On the second level there is one large bathroom and three bedrooms. There is also a full walk up attic which can easily be finished off for additional living space. The house has many new upgrades which include fresh paint, insulated double hung windows, Rheem furnace and hot water heater. Enjoy all the finger lakes have to offer with lake access at Emerson Park just a short scenic drive away. Or spend the day at Filmore Glen State Park! DELAYED SHOWINGS until Friday - 5-21-2021- at noon View More