3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $289,900

Prepare to be blown away. This home has been completely upgraded inside and out. As you approach the home you"ll notice the impressive landscaping on the full one acre lot. As you enter the front door you're immediately taken aback by the high vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. As you make your way through the living room towards the kitchen you can't help but stop and marvel at the oversized island with granite countertops, stone backsplash and cherry cabinetry. Continuing through the first floor you will come to two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Walking up the stairs to the master loft and bathroom you have a wide open view of the kitchen and living room of your dreams. What makes this home a true gem still awaits you in the 400 sq ft finished basement with upstairs matching granite top bar and custom built in hidden projector screen that drops down by remote that transforms your home to a private cinema. Expect your home to be your friend's and family's favorite place to get together to watch a movie or the big game. Showings will begin on Tuesday May, 4th, 2021 and continue through to Sunday May, 9th. View More