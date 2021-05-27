3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $419,900

Well-maintained three bedroom, 1.5 bath seasonal cottage on the east side of Owasco Lake. 66' of private lake frontage and spectacular sinsets with one of the best panoramic lake views on the lake. During recent major renovations, this house was rebuilt with insultated walls, ceilings, windows and doors for year-round living. Newer roof, furnace, hot water heater. This cottage offers an open floor plan with a carousel ceiling above the kitchen/living room. Knotty pinewide-plank flooring. Two sliding glass doors open to an enclosed porch overlooking the lake and opens to a deck with stairs. View More