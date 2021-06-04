3 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $325,900

Welcome home! Conveniently located in the friendly neighborhood of Marion Meadows, this 3-year young 3bd/2.5ba home offers an open floor plan w/9ft. ceilings throughout. Kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite, large island & walk-in pantry. Sun-filled morning room provides easy access to new paver patio. Spacious great room w/gas fireplace. 1st fl. laundry avail. Head upstairs to the large master bd/ba & walk-in closet and two add'l good-sized bedrooms. Flexible loft space easily convertible to 4th bd. if needed. Full basement w/egress window awaits your finishing touch. This home will not disappoint. View More