3 Bedroom Home in Clyde - $124,900

Country Roads Take Me Home!!! This MOVE IN READY country farmhouse nestled on 1.6+ acres has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home boasts a large living room, formal dining room, large eat- in kitchen with a spacious mud room/laundry room. There is a potential first floor bedroom or office space just off of the living room. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large wrap around deck or in the spacious enclosed porch to enjoy the peaceful quietness of country living. The gleaming hardwood floors adds beauty to the many characteristic of this home. Many updates include metal roof(2020), hot water heater(2020), well pump(2020), siding and windows- with a transferable warranty(2010), Furnace(1999). This one will not last. All offers will be presented Monday May 10th at 6pm. View More