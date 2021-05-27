3 Bedroom Home in Geneva - $350,000

You can't build for this price!! This 2012 Built Ranch is your last move. Very well thought-out ideal floor plan with full basement. East Wing and West Wing living. Lovely turn-key move in ready - 3 bdrm, 2 bath, 2+ (816 sq.ft) car garage with a very large clean walk out basement that has almost 8' ceilings for extra space to make your own on this beautiful partially wooded 5.4 Acres!!! This spacious home has 2 living quarters. A master bdrm with bath and living room and another area with 2 bdrm, bath, and living room. Kitchen has drawer features and pantry to provide easy access. Enjoy the Beautiful scenery from the backyard and watch many wildlife animals walk by from your 4 season 16X12 Sunroom with cathedral ceilings. Backyard has plenty of space for entertaining family/friends for all occasions. Blacktop driveway has a turn around and ample space for 11 cars. Gar. 816 sq ft!!! Dbl gar. door with remote, dbl back door for easy exit for maintenance vehicles, a front entrance door to garage and ramp, chair lift to accommodate for future use. Garage walls and ceiling are fully insulated, drywalled and painted. This beautiful home awaits your arrival. By appointment only. View More