3 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $339,000

Beautiful year-round home with a gorgeous view of Otisco Lake. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, extra office space off of the living room. On those hot days enjoy the view from inside with Central air while enjoying your coffee looking out onto the lake from the breakfast bar each morning. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Spacious porch and yard for your barbequing pleasures. Easy access from Otisco Valley Road and waterfront access for swimming. The property fronts on Onondaga County Water Authority Property. Existing breakwall using gabion baskets to control the shoreline. Offering mostly furnished (excluding Kitchen Table & Loungers). Don't miss out on this incredible home same owner for over 50 years! View More