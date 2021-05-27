 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $169,900

This newly renovated home in Skaneateles Falls has 3 bedrooms, and 2 full beautiful bathrooms. The front porch welcomes you as you enter the well appointed kitchen with new appliances, island, granite countertops, eat in kitchen, ceramic floors, and white cabinets. The downstairs offers a spacious living room, beautiful full bathroom, 3 season room, mudroom, and living. The second floor includes a full bathroom and 3 bedrooms. Must see this recently renovated property in Skaneateles Falls.

