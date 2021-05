Wonderful Contemporary home on 2 private wooded acres. Close to the Village. This well maintained home is full of light and has a lovely tranquil feeling. Large heated sunroom, 2 decks - sunroom and family room lead to the decks. Basement has an area that could easily be made into a rec room, bedroom or family room - walk out to back yard. 4 A/C heat units were installed 2020, house exterior painted 2020, water tank and pressure unit 2020 View More