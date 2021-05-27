3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $450,000

Welcome to 3794 Highland, a truly unique property showcasing a renovated farmhouse (2009) and a spectacular 30*40 workshop/garage (2012) on 5.84 acres. An Eggleston design, this home was refurbished from the inside out and features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and first floor laundry. During the renovations, specific attention was given to mechanical/electrical updates: forced air (gas) w /AC, on demand hot water heater, Cat5E high speed internet system, sump pump ( hard wired), copper plumbing, electrical ( panel), lighting… The workshop (garage/barn), also custom designed by Eggleston, offers amazing amenities: 3 bays with 4 manual doors ( a pass through), Rinnai hot/cold water on demand, electrical 100 AMP service with sub-panel, heat ( gas), cement floor ,drywall and insulation throughout with metal roof …the possibilities of this space are endless. A very special property located minutes from the village center and within the award winning Skaneateles School District!! Delayed showings until Tuesday, May 18th @ 3:30 and negotiations are scheduled for Monday, May 24, 2021 after 1:00pm. View More