3 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $589,000

Location Location Location! This house is centrally located in the village of Skaneateles where you can walk to shops, restaurants, the lake, library, YMCA, parks, and schools. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, island, and large area off kitchen for dining table or sitting space. Two additional rooms downstairs have charming wood floors and can be an office, playroom or formal living room. The original staircase in the beautiful foyer will lead you to the second story where your enormous master suite awaits! The large bedroom includes a master closet with built ins and a tiled bathroom with glass shower enclosure. The two additional bedrooms upstairs include closets and all bedrooms include original wide plank wood floors. Outside features include 2 car detached garage, fenced in back yard, and large wraparound porch...all on a charming neighborhood street. View More