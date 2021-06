The home in West Genesee School District you've been waiting for! This fully fenced Cape Cod home located in Fairmount, has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms! First floor features hardwoods floors, formal dining room, first floor bedroom and full bathroom adjacent from your living space and kitchen with NEW appliances. Upstairs you have 2 additional bedrooms with a half bathroom. Showings start Friday at 5pm, with Delayed Negotiations on any offer until Monday, May 24th at Noon. View More